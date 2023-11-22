Black Friday deal alert! 999 euros for the 65-inch QNED TV from LG, a safe value

This high-end television, unobtainable for less than 2,300 euros in September, is now available at 999 euros.

The Black Friday commercial operation continues and intensifies: what we should actually call “Black Week” has some nice surprises in store. In the television section, for example, you can find - if you look carefully - some pretty impressive promotional offers. But they still have to be quality televisions and not poorly designed televisions that resellers want to get rid of.

Linternaute.com is mobilizing part of the editorial team, specializing in good consumer deals, for Black Friday 2023. And among the gems unearthed, we find the LG QNED 916QE. This 4K television is considered by the specialist press and by ourselves as a television ensuring both performance and remarkable value for money. Here are the 2 models with different screen sizes, on sale, with a comparison to be sure you make the right choice. Across this entire range, hundreds of euros are saved:

During Black Friday week, until November 27, adopt an important reflex: compare offers from several merchants or websites. During this major commercial operation, Linternaute.com offers a comparison site for most of the items highlighted, to favor the best reseller and above all to guide consumers towards the best prices.