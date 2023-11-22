Biathlon: all the information on the new season! Program, favorites, French team...

After the coronations of Julia Simon and Johannes Boe last year, the 2023-2024 biathlon season begins this weekend in Östersund. Complete presentation.

Will Julia Simon manage to keep her big Crystal Globe? Winner of the general classification of the World Cup last winter, the Frenchwoman is putting her title back on the line. Her preparation was disrupted by a case of bank card fraud, of which her teammate Justine Braisaz-Bouchet accused her. Her main competitors will be the Italians Dorothea Wierer and Lisa Vittozzi, but also the Oeberg sisters who will start the season at home, in Östersund in Sweden. Four big names in women's biathlon retired this year and will no longer put on skis this winter: Tiril Eckhoff, Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, Denise Herrmann-Wick and Frenchwoman Anaïs Chevalier-Bouchet.

Among the men, the Norwegian Johannes Boe was untouchable last season. We hope for more competition this winter and a competitive general classification. Sturla Laegreid is certainly the number one outsider: he could compete with his compatriot if he takes a step forward after his 2nd place overall last year. A third Norwegian, Vetle Christiansen, could join the fight, like the Swedes Martin Ponsiluoma and Sebastian Samuelsson. Finally, the French will have to bounce back after a failed 2022-2023 season, and are approaching this new challenge with a revamped staff. Quentin Fillon-Maillet will want to return to his best level, which allowed him to win the big Crystal Globe in 2021-2022. Emilien Jacquelin will also be revengeful after a disappointing 16th place overall last season.

In 2023-2024, biathletes will compete in nine World Cup stages and the world championships in Nove Mesto (Czech Republic):

The Biathlon World Cup calendar for the 2023/2024 season has been revealed by the IBU (International Biathlon Union). Here is the schedule:

This 2023/2024 biathlon season will be marked by the world championships taking place in Nove Mesto (Czech Republic). From February 7 to 18, biathletes from each nation will meet at the World Championships to try to win medals. Here is the schedule for the world championships: