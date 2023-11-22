In just 6 episodes, this Swedish mini-series will captivate Netflix subscribers

Netflix is ​​releasing a particularly mysterious and fascinating new Swedish mini-series on November 24 that subscribers are likely to devour in one weekend.

Scandinavian series are on the rise on Netflix. From Young Royals to Clark via The Playlist, the Swedish programs available on the streaming platform manage to find their audience and can be critically acclaimed. This Friday, November 24, Netflix is ​​releasing a new Swedish miniseries: An Almost Normal Family, which tells the captivating story of the Sandell family.

On the surface, their life is ordinary and perfect: Adam is a priest, Ulrika a lawyer, and their 19-year-old daughter is uneventful. But overnight, their lives are turned upside down when their child, Stella, is accused of the murder of a 32-year-old businessman with whom she was having an affair, and ends up in prison. His parents are devastated and wonder. Is she really responsible for the murder? If not, what really happened?

Her parents want to help her, before realizing that maybe they don't really know their daughter. Above all, they will be ready to take desperate measures to protect their seemingly perfect family.

An Almost Normal Family has all the ingredients of an addictive Netflix thriller. In just 6 episodes, subscribers will discover the secrets of this seemingly normal family caught in the whirlwind of a legal case. This thriller is above all the adaptation of the successful novel by Mattis Edvardsson, released in 2019. It has sold 550,000 copies around the world. The author said he was delighted when he discovered the series. “The script is very strong and Per Hanefjord is a fantastic director and passionate about the story,” he reacted in particular.

In the casting, subscribers to the streaming platform will be able to discover Alexandra Karlsson Tyrefors in the role of Stella, who finds her first role here. His parents are played by Björn Bengtsson (The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn, The Last Kingdom) and Lo Kauppi (Real Humans).

To immerse yourself in this family drama, you must have an active Netflix subscription as of November 24, 2023. In fact, the series will not be available on other streaming platforms. As a reminder, several offers are offered: the first with advertisements (5.99 euros per month), two other intermediaries at 10.99 euros per month or 13.49 euros per month (depending on the benefits offered), and the most expensive but with all the advantages, at 19.99 euros per month.