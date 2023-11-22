This discounted Xbox Series X box set is one of the best Black Friday deals

One of the key consoles on the market and one of the most popular games: this is what this box offers, including the Xbox Series X and the Diablo IV game for only €409.99.

The best offers for the Xbox Series X console are often applied to box sets. Which is no worse for gamers who will be able to enjoy the pleasure of playing on their new console as soon as they return home. However, a few packs stand out like this one which contains Microsoft's star console and PS rival, plus the very popular game Diablo IV. The chest is sold at €409.99, or €100 to €150 cheaper than the recommended retail price depending on the brand, on the Amazon website. It can be found barely more expensive at Fnac, at €419.99.

Released recently, the fourth part of the Diablo video game is one of the highly coveted products of Black Friday in the gaming sector, so finding it in a box set sold on sale is a great deal. Especially since at the price of the pack, it's as if the console was bought at a discount and the game was free. For information, the new Diablo IV game is sold above €50 and up to €79.99 at full price.

Note that for the same price of €419.99 it is possible to equip yourself with a box containing not one, but two games: Diablo IV and another very popular license, that of Assassin's Creed Mirage. The Xbox Series X console is obviously still included in the pack. This offer is available in Fnac and Darty stores depending on available stocks, but it is more difficult to find online.

