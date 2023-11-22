NBA: Popovich's black anger, Wembanyama in double-double, images

Despite a good performance from Wembanyama, the Spurs lost again to the Clippers last night. Gregg Popovich stood out for his strong speaking skills.

New defeat for the San Antonio Spurs, again beaten at home by the Los Angeles Clippers (102-109). Victor Wembanyama nevertheless regained his shooting skills (7 of 13 shooting), with a double-double and good statistics (22 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks). These 15 rebounds are a new record for “Wemby” in the NBA. But it was the duo of Clippers strong men, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, who made the difference. They scored 24 and 26 points respectively.

This defeat is the tenth in a row for the Spurs, and the third this season against the Clippers, after that of Tuesday (99-124) and the 40-point setback at the end of October (83-123). San Antonio is last in the Western Conference, with 12 losses and just 3 wins.

Kawhi Leonard, a former Spurs player who forced his departure from the franchise in 2018, was booed with every ball he took. Until the intervention of Gregg Popovich, legendary San Antonio coach, who took the microphone in the middle of the match to ask the fans to stop the whistles: "Excuse me for a second. Can we stop the booing and let these guys play. Have some class. That's not who we are. Stop the booing." A speech that commanded admiration among basketball fans.

Very fit in recent weeks, the other great French talent, Bilal Coulibaly, was less successful last night. His Wizards franchise lost against the Charlotte Hornets (114-117), and he finished the match with 7 points while being very busy in defense. Two other French people faced each other in the evening: Rudy Gobert's Wolves dominated Nicolas Batum's Sixers (112-99). Rudy Gobert signed a double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds) and his Minnesota franchise is still at the top of the Western Conference.

