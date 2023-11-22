Paris 2024 Olympic Games ticket office: 400,000 tickets available even for “sold out” sessions! How to get it?

The Paris 2024 organization has announced the sale of several thousand tickets for the holidays.

In a press release published Wednesday, November 22, the Paris 2024 organizing committee announced the sale of new tickets for the Paris Olympics which begin in less than a year. These new tickets for the Olympic and Paralympic Games will go on sale next Thursday, November 30, from 10 a.m., exclusively on the Paris 2024 ticketing website www.tickets.paris2024.org. Good news for the disappointed, these are new tickets, for all sessions, including those which were "sold out".

The committee announced that there will also be places for the ceremonies: from €90 for the Olympic opening ceremony on the Seine and €150 for the Paralympic opening ceremony, Place de la Concorde. But be careful, you will have to get up early and be particularly lucky since there is no draw for this session and you will have to update your web page very quickly to obtain the precious sesame. The rule of 30 tickets per basket will, however, be maintained.

Swimming will be entitled to its tickets to experience the exploits of Léon Marchand, but not only that, here are some examples revealed by Paris 2024

Horse riding with around 14,000 new tickets available at the Château de Versailles, across all 3 disciplines: Eventing, Dressage and Show Jumping

Tennis: around 24,000 new tickets on sale to attend the stadium at Roland-Garros

Athletics: more than 30,000 new tickets at the Stade de France, particularly for morning sessions

Fencing: around 5,000 new tickets available, under the nave of the Grand Palais. Examples:

Judo: around 2,000 new tickets to follow the performances of the French team

Urban sports at La Concorde, which have had great popular success: just over 5,000 new tickets on sale for all the sports on the programme. Examples:

Basketball: with around 37,000 new tickets in Lille and 7,300 tickets at the Arena Bercy in Paris

Rugby 7s, with around 25,000 new tickets on sale for matches at the Stade de France.

Football: with 30,000 new tickets for the Parc des Princes in Paris and still tickets available for the six stadiums in the provinces