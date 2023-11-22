Jamie Foxx accused of sexual assault: What does the complaint say?

American actor Jamie Foxx is the subject of a sexual assault complaint. The events allegedly took place in 2015 in New York.

Jamie Foxx is the target of a sexual assault complaint. This was filed with the Supreme Court of the State of New York, for events which allegedly occurred in August 2015 in Manhattan. For the moment, neither the 55-year-old American actor nor his representatives have wished to react to these accusations despite requests from the American media.

The complainant, who remained anonymous, denounced the behavior of Jamie Foxx during a party organized in a bar-restaurant in central New York. She says she was on the roof terrace of this establishment, sitting not far from the Oscar-winning actor.

After she asked him for a photo, she says that Jamie Foxx would have been insistent towards her and would have complimented him on his physique. She claims that he took her aside and then tried to touch her breasts under her clothes before putting his hand in her pants, despite her gestures of protest. He then allegedly put “his fingers on and in her vagina and anus” against her will, says Variety, which had access to the complaint.

A security agent reportedly witnessed the scene without intervening. It was a friend of the complainant who ended up helping her escape. The plaintiff requested compensation for the “pain, suffering, emotional distress, anxiety and humiliation” allegedly caused by this attack.

The establishment where the facts allegedly occurred are also in the sights of justice, since the security agent did not react, just like the manager who was not sufficiently vigilant.

This complaint comes just days after the expiration of a New York State law, which allowed, for one year, to file a civil complaint for sexual violence even if the facts were prescribed.