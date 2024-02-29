Disappearance of Fatmah in Yvelines: the teenager who has been missing for several days

Fatmah, 15, has not been found for several days. She left her home in Vernouillet on Tuesday evening and has not been seen since.

Fatmah Al Muqdadi left the home in which she was placed in Vernouillet around 9 p.m. this Tuesday, February 27. Since then, the 15-year-old young woman has not given any signs of life. The national police have therefore just launched a call for witnesses to try to find her.

The teenager is 1.60 meters tall and has brown hair. Of slim build, she was wearing a purple and white top under black leather bombers with ripped jeans when she disappeared. On his feet, white Nike sneakers. This description should help anyone who has information about the teenager to quickly contact the Conflans-Sainte-Honorine police station at 01.34.90.47.57 or 01.34.90.47.48 or 01.34.90.47.17.

Each year, 43,000 reports of missing minors are recorded. Will Fatmah be part of the 96% who voluntarily evaporate while running away? Little information has yet been provided on the exact circumstances of his disappearance.