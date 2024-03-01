“Until the last” of Les Enfoirés: the lyrics of the 2024 anthem, a reflection of the difficulties of the Restaurants

“Les Enfoirés, Until the last”: for the 2024 edition, the new song from Les Enfoirés marks the 35th anniversary of the show. And his words the heavy difficulties that the association encounters...

“The only restaurant that risks closing despite 30 million more meals.” This is the disturbing introduction to the clip for Until the Last, the 2024 anthem of the Enfoirés troupe. A song released last December, accompanied by a video published in February, a few days before the concert was broadcast on TF1, this Friday March 1 from 9:10 p.m. Around forty artists, athletes, actors and comedians will be back on stage and will therefore reprise, among others, their 2024 single.

The song Until the last, sung by Les Enfoirés, was written by the singer Ycare, who composed it with Patrick Bruel, all arranged by Mathieu Mendès, then recorded and mixed at Studio 'Hauts de Gammes' by Thierry. Tyty" Blanchard, the troupe recently explained on its Instagram account.

"You come back like winter; We would like you to be a grandfather; Warm in your house; If it's true that we're having fun; The years accuse us; Of yet another song (...) We have everything tried; Or almost; Or almost, still come on; So we're going to shout; Let us stay; We stay until the last (...); Until the end of the end; Until the last chorus", sing the members of Les Enfoirés, from Zazie to Dany Boon, including Vianney, Jennifer, Nolwenn Leroy, Patrick Fiori, Antoine Dupont, Vitaa and Lara Fabian. And to take up one of the slogans of Restos du Cœur: “35 years already, today no more right; To be hungry to be cold.”

The introduction to the clip, like the lyrics of the song from this Until the last of the Enfoirés, implicitly reflect the difficulties that the Restos du coeur are currently encountering. The association was forced to reduce the number of people welcomed this winter, by lowering the income level which qualifies for food aid. It is no longer able to cope with the influx of requests for help, from a logistical or financial point of view.

The association welcomed 1.3 million people in 2022-2023, compared to 1.1 million in the previous period. And in recent months, its budget for food purchases, then redistributed free of charge to beneficiaries, has doubled due to inflation. Les Restos launched an appeal in September, warning of a shortage of 35 million euros to end the year in balance. The government granted 10 million euros in additional subsidies to the association and Bernard Arnault's family offered 10 million euros more.

The fact remains that the survival of Restos du coeur is still uncertain according to their president Patrice Douret, who is still asking for a "food emergency plan" from the government: "We really need to continue to be supported", he declared at the end of 2023. what to collect the donations until the last one when the Enfoirés return to the screen.