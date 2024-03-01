"A huge mess", "I'm never going to make it to the stadium"... The Enfoirés' tackle at the Paris Olympics!

The Enfoirés show has reserved a daring painting for the Paris 2024 Olympics

This is an astonishing part of the Enfoirés 2024 show which undoubtedly surprised more than one viewer on TF1. In the middle of the evening, the famous troupe, led mainly by comedian Michael Youn, made a painting dedicated to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. But, far from enthusiasm or a wink to the organizers, the one -this was rather a bit of grating humor. The former presenter of Morning Live on M6 carried the Olympic flame before moving on, visibly delighted with its effect.

To the sound of Michael Jackson's Heal the World, the (numerous) tackles began. "The hotels are overpriced", "we're going to live in hell"... "It's going to be a huge mess all summer, welcome to the Paris Olympics". What followed was another strong attack on the prices of the tickets on sale: “you had to go into debt, 1000 euros to see taekwondo and end up stuck in the metro”.

But it was far from being a simple interlude. A table on French athletes to the tune of "Village people" followed: "we had no chance but we enjoyed it" then one on the state of the Seine and the ordeal of "synchronized pollution" illustrated by Vanessa Paradis' widely parodied song "la Seine". Selected pieces: "she smells like vomit, old trash cans, the Seine, the Seine, the Seine... You will catch cholera, the Seine is not Badoit".

The traffic jams were also obviously parodied to the tune of SOS from an earthling in distress from Starmania. “Here is the SOS of an athlete in distress, I’m never going to get to the stadium, I’m stuck in traffic.” But like all is well that ends well, all this was only a way to bring Antoine Dupont on stage, the rugby player of the French XV who will compete in the Olympics this summer in rugby sevens. "Here is our only chance of a medal , if he doesn't show off his chin, Antoine Dupont". We will still be watching for the reaction of the Paris 2024 organizing committee in the coming days...