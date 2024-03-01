Lotto result (FDJ): the draw on Saturday March 2, 2024, 4 million euros at stake

This Saturday, March 2, Français des jeux is offering to win 4 million euros in the lottery draw. Find the results of the draw as soon as they are published.

After two lotto draws without a winner, the one this Saturday March 2 could make one lucky person. La Française des jeux increased the jackpot to €4 million. To participate in the draw and try to win the jackpot, players have until 8:15 p.m. to validate their grids. Results will be posted below as soon as they are published.

There are generally three lottery draws per week, on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. But, stay tuned, the FDJ organizes exceptional draws throughout the year! However, nothing is won, according to the regional daily Union, statistically you have one chance in more than 13 million of winning the jackpot, it is almost as much as your chances of being hit by an asteroid or have real triplets. To participate in the lotto draw, it is possible to fill out a digital grid. It could not be easier. Register on the FDJ website, create your player account in a few clicks, credit your account with the amount of your choice (minimum €5) and don't forget to validate your lotto grids before 8:15 p.m.! Each week, the lotto draw is carried out around 8:20 p.m. and the lotto results can be found here from 8:45 p.m.