Taxes sent urgent email to 9 million people but too few read it

The tax authorities have sent a message to many taxpayers to update their tax returns.

Income taxes, property taxes and, now, tax credits and reductions. A new (authentic) message from the tax authorities has arrived in millions of mailboxes in recent days, asking you if "do you employ home help? Benefit from personal services? Pay donations or union dues?" A message where it is therefore also a question of advances on credits and tax reductions. Gibberish? If the text turns out to be complex, the response to be given should not be taken lightly for your finances.

This e-mail was sent to all people who look after their children (under six years old) at home or in a structure, who employ a person in their home (cleaning lady, etc.), to those who do donations to associations or to those who have invested in rental real estate. Various situations which make it possible to obtain a reduction in the tax payable. The tax authorities in fact pay money to people using these schemes, i.e. around 9 million taxpayers according to government figures.

In its message, the tax administration asks if, in 2023, you are still making these same expenses, donations or investments. If so, in January 2024 you will receive 60% of the total tax credit received in 2023 (compared to your 2022 expenses). The rest will be sent during the summer of 2024, once the 2023 tax return is completed. On the other hand, if, since the start of 2023, you no longer have these expenses, donations or investments or they have been reduced, you must inform the tax authorities before the end of the year.

Concretely, if the rates of the nanny or the cleaning lady have not changed and you still use them, you do not have to do anything: the renewal of the assistance is automatic. But if you use them less or no longer use these services, notify the tax authorities today.

In the event of a change in situation not indicated for taxes before December 13, 2023, 60% of the amount received for 2022 expenses will be automatically paid in January and then a refund will be requested during the next tax return. Which could be a blow to your wallet if you're careless...