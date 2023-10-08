This wearable pendant is designed to record everything you say and hear - wear around your neck

This piece of jewelry to wear around the neck records everything the user says and hears around them. Its goal is to convert what it hears into text and store it on the user's phone.

Rewind AI was previously known for its Rewind application initially released for Mac computers, described as "the search engine of life" for finding anything seen, said or heard while using the computer. The Rewind app has since expanded into a more limited version for iPhone and will soon be available for Windows.

Now, Rewind AI has presented a similar idea but in the form of a device. The Rewind Pendant, resembling a piece of jewelry to be worn around the neck, records everything the user says and hears around them. Its goal is to convert what it hears into text and store the data in encrypted form on the user's phone.

According to Rewind, the new device's capabilities can be used, for example, if you have forgotten what someone else said, or to voice record notes for yourself. The device helps you remember more details and be more focused, for example in a meeting where you don't need to take notes.

Privacy is considered in the design, according to Rewind. The data is stored locally on the phone and is encrypted so that even Rewind does not have access to it. Additionally, Rewind says it offers features that ensure that other people's conversations are not recorded without their permission. However, the details of this implementation have not been explained.

The development of this product is not yet complete. It is currently in preliminary stages, and no estimated delivery date is currently available for the Rewind Pendant. It can be pre-ordered for a reservation price of 59 dollars, or approximately 56 euros, which can be fully refunded if the item is ultimately not available. Additionally, Rewind promises to refund the difference if the price of the Rewind Pendant is below $59 when it goes on sale.

“The Rewind Pendant is currently only available for pre-order, and what happens next will largely depend on the number of pre-orders we receive,” it says on the product’s website. "Our main goal in accepting pre-orders is to help us prioritize how much time and money we invest in this project. The more pre-orders we receive, the more we invest!"