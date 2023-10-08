He attaches a lemon to the faucet and 1 hour later he can't believe his eyes

Cut a lemon in half and squeeze the inside of one half against the spigot. Then use a rubber band to secure the lemon to the faucet head. And admire the result.

We've all faced the annoying problem of limescale deposits on our taps, where it can be particularly difficult to remove the scale. Scale is the result of a buildup of minerals, including calcium and magnesium, in water. When water evaporates, these minerals crystallize and form solid deposits on various surfaces, including faucets. Over time, these deposits become denser, harder and more stubborn, making them difficult to remove. In addition, the ends of faucets are often in frequent contact with water, which encourages regular clogging. The shapes and corners of faucets can also make access and cleaning difficult. The use of unsuitable products or insufficient cleaning can also accentuate the problem and further encrust the tartar.

However, a simple lemon might actually be the solution to this problem. The magic ingredient in lemon is citric acid, which has limescale-dissolving properties. All you have to do is cut a lemon in half and squeeze the inside of one of the halves against the spigot. Then use a rubber band to secure the lemon to the faucet head. This video shows how to do it.

Leave the lemon on the tap for 30 to 60 minutes so the citric acid can do its job. Lemon is an excellent natural cleaning agent, largely due to its high acidity from the citric acid it contains. When a lemon is attached to a faucet, the citric acid it releases reacts with scale, which is mainly made up of lime deposits or calcium carbonate. This reaction dissolves the calcium carbonate, making the deposits easier to remove.

Additionally, lemon contains essential oils that can help degrease and give a shiny finish to surfaces. The combined effect of acidity and essential oils therefore makes it possible to clean, disinfect and polish the tap, giving it a clean and shiny appearance. So, not only is lemon effective in removing scale, but it is also environmentally friendly, economical, and free of harmful chemicals often found in commercial cleaners.

Once the time has passed, you can remove the lemon and use a sponge to clean the areas previously affected by limescale. You will notice that the limescale is removed as easily as if it were a simple liquid.