Why Google pays tribute to singer France Gall

With a Doodle, Google pays tribute to the famous French singer France Gall, who died on January 7, 2018 in Neuilly-sur-Seine, after a long and prolific career.

France Gall in the spotlight. This Monday, October 9, the giant Google is paying tribute to the French singer, by replacing its usual logo with a Doodle, referring to an animated YouTube video of more than a minute, covering the hit He played the piano upright. “France Gall was born 76 years ago,” we can read on the search engine’s home page. Below the YouTube video, made by Parisian artist Mathilde Loubes, it is added: “Today’s Doodle video pays tribute to French singer France Gall, widely considered one of the most influential Yé-yé singers of his time."

76 years ago, on October 9, 1947, Isabelle Gall, better known under the name France Gall and who would become one of the most popular French singers in the history of music, was born in the 12th arrondissement of Paris. . Wax doll, sound doll, Resist, The declaration of love... We can no longer count the hits in the discography of France Gall, who died more than five years ago.

Very discreet in the media since the loss of Michel Berger, then of their daughter Pauline, France Gall, passed away on January 7, 2018. "There are words that we would never want to say. France Gall has joined Paradise white on January 7, after having defied for 2 years, with discretion and dignity, the recurrence of his cancer", announced at the time his communications manager, Geneviève Salama. France Gall had overcome breast cancer in 1993, then suffered from kidney, lung and heart abnormalities, which would have been fatal to her. France Gall has since rested alongside Michel Berger and their daughter, Pauline, in the Montmartre cemetery, in Paris.

Date Of Update: 09 October 2023, 19:27