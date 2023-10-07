Add 6 tablespoons to hot water and clean the window frames - your window frames will be brand new

How to restore window frames to their original appearance? With this proven method, you will whiten them and rid them of the most stubborn dirt.

When cleaning windows, it is important to not only focus on cleaning and polishing the glass, but also the window frames and the seals around them. After all, they can also accumulate dust, soot and water marks. However, cleaning window frames is actually quite a difficult task, especially white colored ones where dirt is visible and tend to turn yellow over time.

So it helps to know how to clean white window frames to keep them looking new and clean for years. One method is to use a mixture of baking soda and water. In 1/2 liter of lukewarm water, add 6 spoons of baking soda and mix well. Then soak a cloth in this solution and carefully clean the window frames. Bicarbonate is effective against even the most stubborn dirt, in addition to whitening discolored frames and restoring them to their original appearance.

Baking soda is a versatile cleaning agent known for its mild abrasive, degreasing and deodorizing properties. When mixed with warm water, it forms a paste which, when rubbed onto surfaces, helps loosen and remove stubborn dirt, residue and stains without damaging the surface. Additionally, baking soda has whitening power that helps restore the original whiteness of window frames that have yellowed over time or from exposure to outdoor elements. Lukewarm water, for its part, amplifies the effectiveness of bicarbonate by facilitating its dissolution and helping to eliminate impurities more easily. The mixture of baking soda and lukewarm water is therefore an economical, ecological and effective solution for cleaning and restoring freshness to window frames.

And if you are looking for an effective method to clean windows without leaving streaks, you can try this homemade product. To 1 quart of warm water, add 1/4 cup of dishwasher rinse aid. Clean the windows with this solution and, of course, dry them at the end. The rinse aid ensures clean windows without streaks or streaks. If the windows are really dirty, wipe them first with a damp cloth.