“LOL who screams, comes out” on Prime Video: date and casting revealed

Former candidates from the show "LOL: who laughs comes out" are soon back for a new version of the show where the candidates are neither allowed to laugh nor to shout.

Attention, new rule. You know LOL: Who laughs, comes out? Prime Video is very soon releasing a new concept derived from its comedy phenomenon show especially for Halloween, LOL: Who Screams, Comes Out! In this special edition, participants will still not be allowed to laugh, at the risk of being eliminated, but will also not be allowed to scream (for fear). Especially since everything will be done to terrorize them.

Amazon's streaming platform unveiled the trailer for the show, still led by Philippe Lacheau, this Monday, October 9, 2023. The opportunity to also discover the cast of this special edition, made up only of stars who have already participated in a time on the comedy show.

In the casting of this new edition, we find the comedian Hakim Jemili, the actress Audrey Fleurot, the actress and comedian Fadily Camara, the comedian Bérengère Krief, the comedian Ahmed Sylla, the actor and comedian Kyan Khojandi, the actress and singer Camille Lellouche, and the actor Gérard Darmon.

LOL fans: Who laughs, get out! will not have long to wait before discovering this new edition, since the first three episodes will be visible on Prime Video from October 26, 2023. You will then have to wait until November 2 before seeing the last two, and therefore discover the winner of the season.

The personality who will be crowned winner of LOL: Who Screams, Comes Out! will win 150,000 euros. This amount will be donated to an association of their choice. Note that this sum of money is much higher than that of previous editions: for the first two seasons, the two winners each won 25,000 euros to donate, while the winner of season 3, Pierre Niney, won 50,000 euros for his association.

Blanche Gardin had also decried the concept of the show, claiming that she had been offered 200,000 euros to participate in the show "when the charity of [her] choice would win 50,000 euros , that is to say four times less, and even then, only if [she] wins.”