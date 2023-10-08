The hidden function of the power window button that will make driving easier

Sometimes the electric window can become deprogrammed, making it impossible to lower or raise a window. There is a simple trick to correct the situation. Remember it for the next time this problem arises.

Since Carl Benz patented the first motorized vehicle in January 1886, the automobile has undergone considerable evolution. Design, parts, features and bodywork, among others, have been the most developed elements in recent years. The move from manual to electric windows is one of the biggest changes in recent years.

Previously, all cars had a manual window and distracted driving was common. With technological advances, this problem has disappeared in new vehicle models. Most cars now come with power windows that, with the push of a button, automatically raise or lower the window. It's quick, easy and effective.

Even though using the power window seems simple, sometimes this system becomes deprogrammed, especially when the car battery begins to weaken or is disconnected. The symptoms are often the same: either it is impossible to lower a window (which is annoying), or it is possible to lower it but not raise it (which is more annoying). What to do in this situation? There is a technique that few people know about, but which is very effective for reprogramming the electric window.

Simply lower the window completely and hold the button pressed for three seconds in the same direction. Then do the reverse: raise the window while holding the button down for another three seconds. After this "reset" trick, the system should work perfectly.

This method is valid for many car brands. If this doesn't work, check your vehicle manual or search for solutions on specialized websites. This procedure is simple and quick, and there is no need to go to your mechanic. In just a few seconds, you will be able to solve a problem that could have cost you a lot of money if you didn't know this tip.