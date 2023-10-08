Stunned tourist shows what happens at night on a Dubai beach

This beach in Dubai experiences astonishing nighttime activity.

In just a few years, Dubai has become a global tourist spot and has attracted both jet set stars and "average" tourists from around the world, who discover lush and modern cities, fabulous beaches and deserts ideal for multiple activities.

In Dubai, everything seems decidedly possible and the excess of the facilities is matched only by the imagination of the authorities to satisfy tourists. One of them experienced it and shared his astonishment on his TikTok account. In a short video, he published his amazement at a most unusual nocturnal experience.

In the middle of the night, this young Spaniard @Megiassss shared a secret on the beach in Dubai. “It’s 1:30 a.m. and we’re on Dubai Beach, which operates 24 hours a day,” he says in a short 20-second video to watch in this article. He then details the process put in place to allow tourists to enjoy the beach at any time of the day or night.

The video shows powerful spotlights, carefully placed in the sand to flood the beach with light, allowing bathers to enjoy the sea at any time. “They put these powerful lights, a lifeguard 24 hours a day, and it works because all the water is lit,” he explains, when filming this lifeguard with equipment worthy of the series Baywatch wisely positioned on the beach and ready to intervene in the middle of the night!

The man in question must indeed have work since, in the video, shot in the middle of the night, we see several silhouettes present in the water. “Even though it’s 1:30 a.m., there are already people swimming thanks to the illuminated water. It doesn’t make sense,” exclaims the amateur videographer, before heading into the sea himself. for a swim that is undoubtedly unique in the world and... not very ecological.