No need to scrub anymore, the limescale at the bottom of the toilet comes off easily with this food that is found everywhere

Removing limescale from toilets without scrubbing is possible. Discover the surprising power of this drink.

Limescale that builds up at the bottom of the toilet bowl leaving unpleasant brown, pink or gray marks is one of those stubborn household problems that can be difficult to get rid of. Many cleaning products claim to offer an effective solution, but some of them may contain harsh chemicals and be harmful to the environment. And for the most part, they're not necessarily as formidable as they make themselves out to be. There is also a cheaper and more natural solution that is not white vinegar.

Some stains are temporary and come off easily with a brush and toilet cleaner, but if you find that the stains aren't moving, they're probably limescale stains. Limescale tends to be worse in hard water areas where the mineral content (calcium and magnesium) of the water is high. There is a surprising and inexpensive method to get rid of limescale without having to scrub for hours: using the famous Coca-Cola soda.

Coca-Cola is a popular soft drink consumed around the world, but few people know that it can also be used as an effective household cleaner. The reason behind this cleaning ability lies in the ingredients contained in Coca-Cola, notably phosphoric acid. Phosphoric acid, found in many soft drinks, is a weak acid that can dissolve certain types of mineral deposits, including limescale. When used as a cleaner, Coca-Cola works by breaking down limescale and making it easier to remove, without having to scrub vigorously.

Using Coca-Cola to clean toilets is simple and requires little effort. Here are the steps to follow. Pour one to two cans of Coca-Cola into the toilet bowl, making sure that it covers the areas affected by limescale. Leave the Coca-Cola on for at least an hour, or even overnight for more stubborn stains. After letting the Coca-Cola work, flush the toilet to rinse the bowl. You should notice that the limescale has loosened considerably and has been removed without the need for scrubbing. If this is not the case, scrub a little with the brush and the limescale will come away without much effort.