This little beast is already back, here's what to do to avoid the invasion and scare them away

With a rather pleasant end to winter and mild temperatures, these little creatures are gradually reappearing in many regions. This secret can scare them away.

One little creature, then two... While the temperatures are unseasonably mild, the evil bedbugs are back. If the days are pleasant, the nights remain cool, and they try to slip into our homes to spend the night warm. If they are not dangerous, it is never very pleasant to see ourselves invaded by small creatures, especially since they can arrive in large numbers and colonize our interiors at high speed.

It is therefore not surprising to see these brown-gray insects at this season sticking to the ceiling, gathering in dozens on facades, hiding behind shutters, but also on the sills of your windows. If you don't do anything, they can invade very quickly as they can lay 20-80 eggs after mating! The evil bug is safe for humans because it does not bite. It can still create real discomfort, but also cause allergies in humans and animals by triggering its characteristic defense system: a nauseating odor that has made its reputation.

It is difficult to get rid of them once they have taken up residence in your home. No effective repellent against diabolical stink bugs exists commercially. Fortunately, there is an unexpected ally, a simple and inexpensive natural ingredient that you probably have on hand, capable of repelling these unwanted people without resorting to toxic or expensive chemicals. This natural remedy is garlic! It can be your best weapon against the invasion of evil bedbugs, allowing you to regain control of your home and your peace of mind. If you only have a few specimens at home, you can easily put them back outside using a simple pod.

But if you start to get a lot, go on the offensive. Before they invade your home, prepare this grandmother's potion based on garlic. In a sprayer, mix 400 ml of water with 3 tablespoons of garlic powder or with 2/3 cloves of blended garlic. Spray this preparation on all your window sills. You will see, it is a very effective repellent. The result ? This will not kill the little creatures, but it will scare them away and dissuade them from entering your home because evil bugs hate the smell of garlic. Good news, this remedy is also effective in combating an invasion of green bugs, this species of bug better known than its American cousin. Do not hesitate to use it for prevention now.