Israel-Hamas war: Gérald Darmanin strengthens protection of the Jewish community in France

The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, calls for the “immediate strengthening” of the protection of the Jewish community in France after a humanitarian distribution degenerated in Gaza, leaving around a hundred dead this Saturday March 2.

"Given the high level of the terrorist threat which continues to weigh on our country and the tensions in the Middle East which have experienced a sudden increase in recent days [...] I ask you to please proceed with an immediate strengthening of security measures regarding Jewish community sites." In a note sent to the prefects and dated Friday March 1, the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin requests the "immediate strengthening" of the protection of the Jewish community in France, reveals Le Figaro.

The memo places particular emphasis on strengthening the security of Jewish schools. He asks that vigilance be reinforced by the police and the soldiers of Operation Sentinel at entry and exit times from class.

The request comes the day after a dramatic event in the Middle East. Thursday February 29, during a distribution of humanitarian aid, Israeli fire leading to a stampede left 115 dead in Gaza, recalls the national daily. An investigation was opened and a ceasefire was requested by the international community. This Saturday, Israel continues its strikes against the Gaza Strip that began after the bloody Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.