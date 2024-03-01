“France is coming back, Europe is coming back to life!” : the new slogan of the RN for the Europeans

The day before the official launch of Jordan Bardella's candidacy for the European elections, the candidate reveals the slogan and poster chosen by the National Rally this Saturday March 2.

“France is coming back, Europe is coming back to life!” This slogan will be that of the campaign of Jordan Bardella, head of the National Rally list for the European elections which will be held on June 9, 2024. On X, the candidate shared the poster. The face of the president of the far-right party stands on one in front of a sunny sky and a blue sea.

Tomorrow, Sunday March 3, Jordan Bardella must officially launch his candidacy from Marseille, reports BFMTV. More than 6,000 people are expected in a room near the Vélodrome. On the program, Marine Le Pen will do him the honor of letting him speak last.

Jordan Bardella, already head of the list in the last European elections five years ago, appeared to be the party's youth guarantor in the midst of a "de-demonization" strategy. After winning the vote with 23.34%, he made his mark in the media landscape.

Aged 28 today, Jordan Bardella already ranks high in voting intention polls. The candidate's objective would be to come "in the lead and with a score higher than that of 2019", summarizes one of his relatives according to BFMTV. Otherwise, “it will be very difficult for 2027”, warns the same source, looking at v