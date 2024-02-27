Security of the Paris Olympics still ensured after the theft of “sensitive” data?

The Paris prosecutor's office was reassuring this Wednesday. He claimed that the USB keys stolen Monday evening from an employee of the capital's town hall did not contain sensitive notes concerning the security devices of the 2024 Olympics.

Five months before the 2024 Olympic Games, BFMTV revealed on Tuesday that a 56-year-old employee of the Paris town hall had his bag stolen on Monday evening on Parisian transport. In the famous bag, a professional computer, but above all two USB keys which, according to the testimony of the town hall employee made at the Gare du Nord police station, contained information that he described as "sensitive". In detail, the content of only one of the two keys seemed to be singled out.

Following this statement, an investigation into theft was opened. In this context, the Paris town hall employee was summoned to the police station this Wednesday. In particular, the degree of sensitivity of the stolen data had to be addressed. From corroborating sources, the continuous information channel affirms that if the first USB key, encrypted and therefore supposed to better protect the data stored there, contained only personal data, on the second USB key, unencrypted and whose theft The town hall employee seemed more concerned, but there was only a report from a meeting on Parisian road plans during the 2024 Olympics.

Still according to BFMTV, the employee assured on Monday that this was in no way a plan to secure the roads during the world event. The Paris prosecutor's office affirmed on Wednesday that "this key only contained notes related to traffic in Paris during the Olympic Games, and not on sensitive security devices". Information also confirmed by Paris City Hall. The investigation is continuing.