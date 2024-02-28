Le Pen or Bardella, who would make the best RN candidate for the 2024 presidential election?

She has experience and enjoys growing popularity. While Marine Le Pen once again made it known this Wednesday that she was preparing for 2027, in the polls, it is Jordan Bardella who shines. Enough to make him the next RN presidential candidate?

Visiting the Agricultural Show this Wednesday, Marine Le Pen indicated that she was preparing for the 2027 presidential election. "I was a presidential candidate three times, and perhaps, I am in the process of prepare for a fourth candidacy", precisely declared the one who had already affirmed 10 days ago, in the LCI program L'Évenement, that she would be "candidate unless demonstrated otherwise".

A “unless otherwise demonstrated” which remains vague. Could the good scores of his foal, Jordan Bardella, in the various surveys on the popularity of political figures among the French change the situation? The only politician present in the Top 50 personalities of the Journal du Dimanche at the beginning of January, Jordan Bardella was more recently elected favorite political personality among 18-24 year olds. Better yet, on franceinfo, the director of the politics and opinion department at the Ipsos institute reported, again on Monday, that “Jordan Bardella is the personality under 45 who inspires the most confidence, ahead of Gabriel Attal”.

But if Marine Le Pen appears to date more qualified than her foal, the fact remains that she is expected to appear before the judges next fall in the case of the parliamentary assistants of the National Rally. And the verdict might not be as lenient as that reserved at the beginning of February for François Bayrou. Enough to finally leave a door open for Jordan Bardella…