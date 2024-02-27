Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Wednesday February 28, 2024, 3 million euros at stake

LOTTO. Will you win today's prize pool? Response time for Loto results, around 9 p.m.

Who says Wednesday, says French Loto draw. This February 28, 2024 will not cut it. Whether it's raining, windy or sunny, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Loto players can try to win at least two million euros in a new draw. This Wednesday evening, three million euros are at stake. The 7, 8, 20, 30, 45 and the number Chance 10 having been drawn during the previous meeting, on Monday, it It may be wise to take inspiration from these results to compose your combination of the day. Indeed, having been released this week, we can say that they are currently on the rise and that some of them could very well be drawn again this Wednesday. Or, conversely, that they are no longer likely to go out for a while.

In any case, participants have until 8:15 p.m. to validate their grids. Today's draw will take place immediately, around 8:45 p.m. It is generally broadcast on the TF1 television channel after the 8 p.m. news. All Loto results will in any case be transcribed here around 9 p.m. For those who think that three million euros is not worth it, know that the FDJ and its European counterparts are offering 39 million euros on Friday for the Euromillions draw. It is now possible to try your luck. Note, however, that it is more difficult to win a Euromillions draw than a Loto draw, the Euromillions grid allowing more combinations than that of the Loto. Likewise, the basic combination is sold for 2.50 euros, or 30 cents more than that of the Loto. So let's see if the game is worth the effort...