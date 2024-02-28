Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Wednesday February 28, 2024 [ONLINE]

LOTTO. Did you win today's prize pool? The Loto draw has just revealed the results.

Who says Wednesday says Loto draw à la Française des jeux. This February 28, 2024 has not cut it. Whether it's raining, windy or sunny, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Loto players can try to win at least two million euros in a new draw. This Wednesday evening, three million euros were at stake. We now know that no one won them. Four million euros have in fact been put back on the table for the next drawing. But maybe you are the lucky one who found the five correct numbers, but not the Lucky number? He or she wins 168,367.80 euros.

On Saturday, participants will have until 8:15 p.m. to validate their grids. Today's draw will take place immediately, around 8:45 p.m. It is generally broadcast on the TF1 television channel after the 8 p.m. news. All Loto results will in any case be transcribed on Linternaute and the FDJ website around 9 p.m. For those who think that four million euros is not worth it, know that the FDJ and its European counterparts are offering 39 million euros on Friday for the Euromillions draw. It is now possible to try your luck. Note, however, that it is more difficult to win a Euromillions draw than a Loto draw, the Euromillions grid allowing more combinations than that of the Loto. Likewise, the basic combination is sold for 2.50 euros, or 30 cents more than that of the Loto. So let's see if the game is worth the effort...