Forget Succession and The Crown: This 6-hour political comedy is the best series to watch this week

With touches of Succession and The Crown, this series with an ultra-prestigious cast is not to be missed this week.

What are we streaming right now? This week, you can let yourself be tempted by one of the most anticipated series of the start of the year, a new political satire with touches of Succession and The Crown. New prestige series from HBO, The Regime is an irreverent and surprising comedy created by Will Tracy (Succession, The Menu) and directed by Stephen Frears (The Queen). In this mini-series, we immerse ourselves within the walls of a palace of an authoritarian European regime which threatens to collapse.

If The Regime stands out for its caustic writing, it’s its casting that takes it up a notch. In this game, Kate Winslet dominates: the actress who exploded 25 years ago in Titanic carries on her shoulders all the weight of this series by playing a dictator, sometimes eccentric, sometimes terrifying. She is accompanied by other big names in cinema: Matthias Schoenaerts (Of Rust and Bone), Guillaume Gallienne (The Boys and Guillaume at the Table), Hugh Grant, Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie) and Martha Plimpton complete the cast .

On Metacritic, The Regime obtains a score of 71/100 (with 10 reviews, as of February 28). Across the Atlantic, the series divides but manages to fascinate, thanks in particular to her acting performance: "This is one of the most astute and unexpected projects that HBO has carried out in a while", estimates The Daily Beast , when The Hollywood Reporter praised "Winslet's work, a complex mix of physical and psychological choices". “It’s when the series uses comedy to make fun of its characters and their increasingly toxic relationship that it succeeds the most,” judges Collider. For Le Time, "The Regime is great, skillfully produced entertainment, but it never delivers the astute political commentary that its premises might suggest."

The Regime is still worth a watch and has all the qualities to keep spectators in suspense. The series is broadcast from this Monday March 4, 2024. In total, it is made up of six episodes of approximately one hour each, broadcast weekly. The finale can be discovered on April 8, 2024 in France. To view the series, you must have not only a subscription to Prime Video (6.99 euros per month or 69.99 euros per year), but also access to the Warner pass, which costs 9.99 euros per month.