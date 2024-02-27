This is the world in 2050! This map shows the extent of the changes in your home

Visualize how your environment will evolve over the next 30 years. It is possible to zoom in very advanced on a region, a department, a city and even a district on this map which presents the world in... 2050!

A very interesting interactive map has been published on the Internet, illustrating what our planet will look like in 2050. It includes fascinating details about France, which will also undergo big changes. The creators of this world map developed it from forecasts based on existing data regarding the coverage of different terrains and the speed of ongoing changes. The project was carried out in collaboration with researchers from the American Clark University, based in Massachusetts.

Thanks to the analysis of numerous models, they managed to estimate how the Earth's surface will change by 2050. The advantage is that it is possible to zoom in very advanced on a region, a department, a city ​​and even a neighborhood. You can therefore visualize how your environment will evolve over the next 30 years.

If you are interested in seeing the future of our planet, this interactive map is available on this website. The graphics are clear, and the menu is very easy to use. With a vertical slider, you can quickly compare the Earth's coverage in 2018 (the creators based their work on this data) with the predictions for 2050. Although it may seem like only a few decades, we can clearly see that areas like forests or agricultural land will change significantly.

The key element to understanding the map is the coloring. Here's what the different colors mean:

Changes can be observed in many regions. With this map, everyone can examine their own region. A look at the coasts, for example, shows that there will be a dramatic change in the proportion of green areas. If predictions come true, by 2050 more agricultural land will replace these areas. Such changes await many regions around the world. The most affected areas will be those that have been least disturbed by humans until now. They will not only feel the consequences of climate change, but also changes associated with population growth and the development of agriculture and technology, which will require new locations.

The map's creators say that "understanding how our world has changed so far can give us a vision for building a more sustainable and prosperous future."