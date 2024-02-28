Ski lifts do not exist in this ski resort, this is a first in Europe

This ski resort without ski lifts allows total immersion in the mountain.

Snow cannons, artificial powder by trucks or helicopters, ever-higher ski lifts that disrupt the flora and fauna... Certain ski resort practices are becoming less and less common as the climate crisis accelerates. Is it possible these days to approach skiing in a more ecological way? In any case, it is a challenge that two Italian mountain enthusiasts took on by creating this ski resort like any other in 2023.

Welcome to the first ski lift-free resort in Europe. Nestled in the heart of the Alps in Italy, a few kilometers from the Swiss border and a 2.5 hour drive from Milan, “Homeland” was born in 2023 in the village of Montespluga. Its creators Tommaso Lazzuna and Paolo Pichieloa germinated the idea during the Covid-19 pandemic, when all ski lifts in ski resorts were at a standstill, taking great inspiration from a resort without ski lifts that already existed Across the Atlantic: Bluebird Backcountry, Colorado, USA.

It says on the resort's website that one enters "an immaculate amphitheater dominated by peaks exceeding 3,000 meters." But hurtling down the slopes on pristine snow is worth it: no more ski lifts, ski lifts, chairlifts and other gondolas! Skiers climb the slopes on their own before descending them. Homeland describes its domain as "a huge slope" to be climbed on 11 marked climb routes over an area of ​​36 km² of off-piste terrain. Although this ski resort is aimed more at experienced ski touring riders, it still offers introductory days for beginners as well as safety courses.

With this eco-friendly ski resort and accessible to ski touring beginners, Homeland helps prove that skiing can be compatible with a more sober and responsible lifestyle. Are you tempted by the experience of skiing without ski lifts? The prices charged are quite affordable compared to other more energy-intensive ski resorts. Allow 55 euros per day for a set of skis and boots or 65 euros for the complete anti-avalanche kit.