PPDA case: the investigation extended to three accusations of rape and sexual assault

The investigation targeting Patrick Poivre d'Arvor widened to include three other accusations of rape and sexual assault this Wednesday, February 28. The former TF1 presenter has already been indicted after Florence Porcel's accusations.

The Patrick Poivre d'Arvor affair continues. While a judicial investigation is underway against the former TF1 presenter after the accusations made by Florence Porcel, the Nanterre public prosecutor's office announces the extension of the investigation to facts denounced by three other women. The 75-year-old man has already been indicted for “rape by a person abusing the authority given to him by his position” at the end of December.

The decision comes this Wednesday, February 28, 2024 with the end of the second preliminary investigation concerning the accusations of sexual violence against Patrick Poivre d'Arvor and opened in December 2021. Of the 22 accusations made by different women, 19 were dismissed. , but the three others which relate to two rapes and a sexual assault allegedly committed between 2007 and 2018 must be investigated.

"After having carried out several free hearings of the person accused and a confrontation, and following a careful study of each of the facts, the Nanterre public prosecutor's office closed without further action the facts appearing as prescribed" or not being "susceptible to criminal qualification" explained the Nanterre public prosecutor's office to franceinfo. According to this statement, the two accusations of rape and the one denouncing a sexual assault would fall outside the statute of limitations and could therefore be tried. The former journalist will therefore have to be heard again by the investigating judges on various cases and may, depending on the magistrates' conclusions, be indicted again.