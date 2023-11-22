The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 folds in half for Black Friday, a half-price offer!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 foldable smartphone is on display at half price during Black Friday and goes from more than €1,000 to a much more affordable price.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone is recognizable by its design which allows it to literally fold in half. And for Black Friday, the price of the phone follows the same logic: the product is offered at half price at several resellers. The phone from the famous Korean brand goes from €1,109 to just €599 thanks to Black Friday offers, a -46% discount! It can even be cheaper at some brands like Rakuten depending on the offers.

Certainly the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 does not belong to the latest generation of Samsung foldable smartphones since the Flip5 model was released during the year 2023, but the differences between the two products are very slight according to almost unanimous opinion specialized comparators. The main lines of the special design of the Z Flip are the same and the performance is there for both models, as is IPX8 certification.

The only notable differences are the size of the exterior screen, larger on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 smartphone (a diagonal of 3.4 inches compared to 1.9), and the teardrop hinge which allows the Flip5 to be thinner once closed. The fold is, however, as visible on one as on the other. Aesthetic details that explain the slight price difference between the two, but which in no way affect the use and performance of the smartphones. Finding the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 at half price therefore remains one of the best offers for Black Friday 2023. But for those who would prefer to give in to the appeal of the latest generation, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 can also be found on sale for €680 at Ali Express.

