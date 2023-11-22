EuroDreams result (FDJ): the draw for Thursday November 23, 2023 [LIVE]

EURODREAMS RESULTS. For this new EuroDreams draw, many players should try to win 20,000 euros per month for thirty years. But will they find today's results? Nothing is less sure...

[Updated November 23, 2023 at 7:31 p.m.] Between this Wednesday's Loto draw and Friday's Euromillions draw, Française des jeux, FDJ for short, is offering a draw which should arouse desire this Thursday 23 November 2023. And for good reason, tonight's EuroDreams draw will allow a possible winner to win the tidy sum of 20,000 euros. Do you find that insufficient? Think again ! This is 20,000 euros per month for thirty years. That's three decades of receiving almost an annual minimum wage... every month!

Does the idea tempt you? If you are an adult, know that you have the right to participate in this EuroDreams draw or the next one, if you think you will not have enough luck this Thursday evening. Like every Monday and Thursday, the day of the EuroDreams draws, it is possible to try your luck until 8:15 p.m., the day of the draw. The classic grid, made up of six numbers, to choose from the 40 offered on the grid, and a so-called Dream number, to be determined between five possible options, is sold for 2.50 euros. Notice to amateurs!

What about the next prize pools at stake in the Loto and Euromillions? Tomorrow, Friday November 24, La Française des jeux and its European counterparts will offer a Euromillions draw with a jackpot of 73 million euros. On Saturday, Loto fans will be able to hope to win a jackpot of five million euros.