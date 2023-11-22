Black Friday iPhone: these offers pulverize Apple prices, panic on the official website

Panic on the Apple online store: Black Friday is launched at many resellers who are not shy about selling off iPhones and reducing prices. Even the latest iPhone 15, released in September, is...

We didn't expect so many promos 24 hours in advance. Since this Thursday morning, Black Friday 2023 is already in full swing, while the official date of “Black Friday” is only set for tomorrow. And there is one brand that is particularly targeted during this early Black Friday: it is the Apple iPhone, which is recording a multitude of promotions on almost all of its versions at resellers. From Rakuten to Fnac via Darty, Amazon, Rue du Commerce and even operators, there is already a choice for good deals.

From the iPhone 13 released two years ago to the iPhone 15 unveiled by Tim Cook barely two months ago, Black Friday is already sending prices soaring and comparisons with the prices displayed at Apple are often cruel. Panic on Apple's online store: while the iPhone 13 is still sold at a starting price of 749 euros on the Apple brand's website, it is very often found below 650 euros. And even lower if you subscribe to a loyalty program or subscribe to a mobile plan.

The iPhone 14, which starts at 869 euros at Apple, loses nearly 200 euros on certain sites that have launched their Black Friday. The more powerful iPhone 14, at 256 GB, is at the price of the standard iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the most advanced, fell below the 1000 euro mark this Thursday before rising again at the end of the day.

As for the iPhone 15, it is against all expectations at the heart of the discounts: it loses more than 200 euros at Rakuten compared to its official price of 969 euros at Apple and the more advanced versions (iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max) are also entitled to great discounts. Here are ten offers spotted on the eve of Black Friday on iPhones:

Every year during Black Friday, searching for the iPhone at the best price is one of consumers' favorite games. It must be said that equipping yourself with the cream of Apple smartphones is a dream for fans, but comes at a significant cost. Obtaining a recent or even advanced iPhone for less than 1000 euros often remains difficult and Black Friday is undoubtedly one of the only opportunities to obtain such low prices.

The Black Friday prices displayed above all concern new iPhones, but you can also look to refurbished iPhones to find even lower prices. We could see iPhone 13s going for around 500 or even 400 euros this morning in our selections. Refurbished products, in addition to having some ecological virtues through recycling, have firmly established themselves in tech but also in the minds of consumers. The guarantees are often very high and the products purchased are sometimes well worth a new product. Enough to make the Apple Store pale, once again, and its prices, which are still so high...

For iPhones, the good addresses for this Black Friday are known: the essential Back Market is one of them, but offers on refurbished ones are also available at Rakuten, CDiscount, Amazon or Fnac. One of the very good deals at the moment remains the “Reborn” series of offers, where we can find the iPhone 13, the iPhone 12 and even the iPhone 11 at unbeatable prices this Black Friday.

And Apple in all this? Unfortunately, iPhone prices change little during Black Friday on the official website. Apple tends to offer promotions in the form of gift cards offered with the purchase of certain products, with one or two iPhones in the lot. These offers are generally available both in Apple Stores and on the Apple website.