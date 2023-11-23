Black Friday Rakuten: Exclusive Coupons and Mind-Blowing Discounts

Black Friday at Rakuten promises to be spectacular this year! Starting November 24, 2023, enjoy amazing coupons and massive discounts on a wide range of products.

Scheduled for November 24, 2023, Black Friday at Rakuten is shaping up to be an unmissable opportunity for bargain lovers. Starting at midnight, customers will have access to three promotional coupons offering substantial discounts on a wide range of products. These coupons, valid for different purchase levels, allow consumers to make significant savings on their purchases:

As a bonus, Rakuten doesn't wait until the 24th to kick off the festivities. From 5:00 p.m. today, the WARMUP10 coupon offers €10 off on purchases of €59 or more, allowing customers to take advantage of early discounts on a wide range of products. Additionally, Rakuten's Black Friday Hub guarantees a minimum of 10% cashback for all Club R members on a carefully chosen selection of items.

In addition to these offers, Rakuten offers direct discounts on many references, making Black Friday even more attractive. This day therefore promises to be a highlight for promotion hunters, with offers adapted to all needs and budgets. Need help finding the best deals? Find our selection below.

Rakuten is notably lowering the prices of the most popular smartphones. Whether it's the latest iPhone, Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel 7 or other models, these deals are great:

For those looking to upgrade their viewing experience, Rakuten offers LG OLED TV models at unheard of prices:

From Dreame and Rowenta vacuum cleaners to Delonghi coffee machines and Ninja air fryers, Rakuten also offers significant discounts on many household appliances:

Whether you're looking for a MacBook Air for work or an Asus TUF A15 Gaming laptop for fun, Rakuten meets all needs with attractive offers:

Finally, you can improve your daily life with connected objects such as the JBL sound speaker or an iPad 10 tablet, available at exceptional prices on Rakuten:

Black Friday at Rakuten is the ideal opportunity to equip yourself with cutting-edge technology at unprecedented prices. To see all the offers, go quickly to the site. With these coupons and discounts, now is the time to make incredible savings.