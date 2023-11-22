Dublin attack: three children stabbed near a school, a terrorist act?

Four people, including three children, were injured in a stabbing attack in Dublin city center, Ireland, on Thursday (November 23). Also injured, the main suspect was arrested.

A “serious incident” in the Irish capital. This Thursday, November 23, shortly after 1:30 p.m., a man in his fifties armed with a large knife attacked several people, including children. The events took place in the Parnell Square area of ​​downtown Dublin, near the Gaelscoil Coláiste Mhuire Irish primary school, according to local media.

Five people were injured during the knife attack, including the assailant. Two victims were seriously injured, a little girl and a woman in her thirties. Note that although the suspect was arrested and held on the ground while the police arrived, then arrested on site and hospitalized, little information regarding his motivations has yet been revealed in the Irish media. However, it seems that investigators have already ruled out the hypothesis of a terrorist act.

In all, The Irish Times reports five injured, including the attacker himself. Among the victims were three children, including a five-year-old girl who was seriously injured. She was rushed to Temple Street Hospital. A boy, also five years old, and a second six-year-old girl were also injured. They were both taken to CHI in Crumlin for treatment. The boy has reportedly since been discharged from the health facility.

A woman in her 30s was reportedly taken to Mater Hospital with serious injuries. According to information from the Irish Times, it would be an employee of the school or possibly the after-school daycare where the three children were. Finally, the fifth injured person would therefore be the attacker himself.

The main suspect and alleged perpetrator of the attack was arrested and is believed to have injured himself, according to details from The Irish Times. A witness to the scene told RTE that several individuals stood in front of the attacker and managed to disarm him. The suspect found himself on the ground, held by several witnesses before the arrival of the Irish police

Police say they are following “a specific line of inquiry” and are not looking for any other people at this time. According to the RTE media, it is the trail of an isolated act which seems favored and the facts are not considered of a terrorist nature.

The Parnell Square area is still cordoned off by police. Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she was “deeply shocked by this appalling attack” in a statement.