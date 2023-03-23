March 23 strike: follow the blockages live

STRIKE 23 MARCH. France paralyzed this Thursday, March 23, 2023? A new day of strike is organized to challenge the pension reform. Many blockages are underway in various sectors across the country. Our live.

Disturbances were becoming fewer and fewer in transport, on strike for almost three weeks. But users will reconnect, despite themselves, with the difficulties this Thursday, March 23 because the SNCF has announced "highly disturbed" traffic on all lines.

Same old story from the RATP, which announced on Tuesday that traffic was also to be expected "very disrupted" for the day of March 23. Other regional transport networks could be affected. In Nice, the Ligne d'Azur network is also announcing disruptions this Thursday and other companies could follow this example.

In the transport sector, rail will not be the only area affected. In the air sector, too, disruptions are to be expected at airports since the USAC CGT union, which represents the staff of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC) and air traffic controllers, filed a strike notice running from 20 to March 23. Two days before the mobilization, the DGAC requested the cancellation of 30% of flights at Orly and 20% at the airports of Lyon, Marseille and Toulouse.

On the port side, it was the CGT des Ports et Docks which called for a 3-day mobilization, between March 21 and 23. Finally, on the roads also motorists could be slowed down by blockages or snail operations. The CFDT FGTE but also the SUD-SOLIDAIRES Transports Routiers federation and the FO Transports and Logistics federation called for a strike on March 23.

The six metropolitan refineries have been on strike for several weeks, but several have hardened the mobilizations last weekend or at the start of the week. All have suspended fuel deliveries, but another lever can still be triggered and the TotalEnergie site in Gonfreville-l'Orcher (Seine-Maritime) passed this stage on March 21: the shutdown of production. Esso-ExxonMobil's Normandy refinery is also close to shutting down production.

Prolonged refinery strikes are beginning to have visible effects on the supply of service stations with 12% of stations running out of at least one fuel. Because the refineries are not the only ones to see their functioning disrupted, the fuel depots are also taken hostage by the strikes and the expeditions are, for the most part, prevented.

Several education unions, including the main federations, the Snuipp-FSU and the Snes-FSU, have called for a strike this Thursday, March 23. And the message seems to have gotten through since according to the majority primary school union, between 40% and 50% of primary school teachers will be on strike on March 23. In Paris alone, SNUipp-FSU expects to see at least 140 of the capital's 645 primary schools closed and 70% of Academy teachers on strike.

Teachers being forced to declare themselves strikers in primary schools at least two days in advance, parents of students were able to make their arrangements, but the surprise will be total in colleges and high schools. In addition to classroom lessons, other school and extracurricular services such as the canteen, daycare center or crèches could also be affected this Thursday.

On Tuesday, the CGT Public Services voted to extend the strike until Monday, March 27. "The entire waste sector of the city of Paris: garbage collectors who are civil servants of the city of Paris, garbage collectors in the private sector and employees of incineration plants", is concerned, specified the secretary general of the CGT federation of public services. , Natacha Pommet, which Le Figaro echoes. A decision which led to the activation, also on Tuesday, of a daily crisis unit by the mayor of Paris.