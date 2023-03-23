Blackpink in concert at the Stade de France: where and when to buy a ticket?

The South Korean phenomenon group Blackpink announces an event concert at the Stade de France, in Paris, in July 2023.

K-pop fans in turmoil: Blackpink, a South Korean phenomenon group, announces an event concert at the Stade de France, in Paris, on July 15, 2023. A unique date for the girl band, which has already performed, it six months ago, twice at the AccorArena. This unique new date, called BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] ENCORE IN PARIS, is also Blackpink's only stadium concert this summer.

"We can't wait to come back and play in Paris, at the Stade de France this time, in July! Paris is like our second home, we can't wait to be with you again", explain Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa in a release from their production, AEG Presents.

The general sale of tickets for the Blackpink concert at the Stade de France, in Paris, will take place on Friday March 31, at 10 am, in all the usual points of sale. Note that a presale is organized on March 23, on registration, here and at 11 a.m. for holders of an American Express card, here.