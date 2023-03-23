Euro 2024: a shock Italy - England, the schedule of the qualifiers

Qualifying for Euro 2024 officially begins this week with the clash between Italy and England.

Among the matches on the first day of Euro 2024 qualifying, we will closely follow the remake of the Euro 2021 final between Italy and England this Thursday, March 23. Deprived of the World Cup, the Italians are the defending champions and must respond to the revengeful English. In the den of Napoli, leaders of Serie A, the Italians will face a weakened Three Lions with the absences of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raheem Sterling, Ben White who are absent and especially Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Nick Pope who are injured.

Friday, it will be the turn of the French team to return to the field with a brand new captain in the person of Kylian Mbappé. A few months after the defeat in the final, all eyes are now on Euro 2024. To achieve this, it will be necessary to refuel at home and that means a victory against the Netherlands, the toughest opponent of the Pool B for the Blues (Gibraltar, Greece and Ireland).

After the draw made on October 9, 2022 from Frankfurt in Germany, host country of the competition, the French team, present in hat 2, finds itself in pool B with the Netherlands, Ireland, Greece and Gibraltar...All groups:

Here is the complete calendar of qualifications for Euro 2024 football which runs from March 2023 to March 2024 for the play-offs.

Here is the schedule of matches for the French football team for this qualifying campaign

The next Euro 2024 will open on June 14 at the Allianz Arena in Munich for the opening match before closing on July 14 with the final at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

Euro 2024 will take place in a single country in 2024, Germany. The competition was awarded by UEFA in September 2018. Three groups of venues have been established for this Euro: North - North East (Berlin, Hamburg, Leipzig), West (Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Cologne) and South (Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart).