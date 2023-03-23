RATP strike: disruptions this Friday, March 24? The forecasts

RATP STRIKE MARCH 24. The day after the 9th day of the RATP strike against the pension reform, metro traffic will return to normal this Friday, March 24. Slight disruptions will remain on RER A and B. Traffic forecasts.

[Updated March 23, 2023 at 5:21 p.m.] While Thursday, March 23 was a dark day on the Paris metro lines and on the RER A and B managed by the RATP, with many stations closed and traffic only at rush hours, traffic will return to normal this Friday on the network of the Paris transport authority. "The RATP expects normal traffic on the Metro, Bus and Tramway networks", announces the RATP website.

Only lines A and B of the RER managed by RATP will be disrupted, but the interconnections maintained for each of these lines. Find in detail all the disruptions announced for this day of Friday, March 24, 2023.

For this Friday, March 24, 2023, the Paris transport authority expects normal traffic on the metro, bus and tram networks. Only RER A and B are disrupted. Check out the traffic forecasts:

The movement is also renewed by the SNCF inter-union this Friday, March 24, with traffic still severely disrupted on the rails of France. Check out the forecast below:

Several tools are available on the Web to find out about upcoming traffic disruptions at RATP. To know the traffic status of the metro, RER, bus, tram in real time, with the stations possibly closed today, consult the RATP traffic info. For the RER, you can also follow the Twitter accounts @RERA, @RERB, @RERC, @RERD or @RERE. To follow train traffic in real time, visit the Transilien website.