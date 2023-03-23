Sarah Bernhardt: How did the actress lose her leg?

DEATH SARAH BERNHARDT. Much more than an actress, Sarah Bernhardt was already a complete and committed artist in her time. Moreover, the loss of his right leg does not prevent him from going on stage.

One hundred years ago, on March 26, 1923, Sarah Bernhardt died. The centenary of his death is an opportunity to get to know this star from another era. Famous as a theater actress, the "Divine" Sarah Bernhardt is considered one of the greatest actresses of her time. She was born in October 1844 in Paris and began her theatrical career at the age of 17. She met with success with her performances in plays such as La Dame aux Camélias, Phèdre and Hamlet. She was known for her dramatic talent and charisma on stage. Sarah Bernhardt was also a pioneer in acting as a woman, often performing male roles and founding her own theater company. She also starred in early silent films and was one of the first movie stars.

Apart from her acting career, Sarah Bernhardt was also known for her eccentricity and extravagant lifestyle. Her popular personality influenced the culture and fashion of her time. Her legacy as an actress and public figure has remained prominent in French and international culture.

Sarah Bernhardt died on March 26, 1923 of uremia (a kidney disease that led to kidney failure) at the age of 78. She suffered from many health problems throughout her life. She had her leg amputated following a knee injury. After repeated falls on stage, she was in plaster for six months and developed gangrene. Her right leg was removed in 1915, when she was already 70 years old. His disability does not prevent him from pursuing his career. She continues to act seated or lying down. Her passing was widely covered in the media of the time due to her fame as a world famous French stage actress. She is buried in the Père-Lachaise cemetery.

Sarah Bernhardt was born in Paris on October 22 or 23, 1844. She came from a Dutch Jewish family. His parents were traveling theater artists. She made her stage debut in 1862 at the age of 17 in a play entitled "Le Passant" by François Ponsard at the Odéon theater in Paris. She quickly became known for her talent and ability to portray a wide range of characters.

Sarah Bernhardt becomes one of the greatest theater actresses of her time. She has acted in several genres of plays, ranging from classical tragedies to contemporary plays. The actress appears in in particular in "Phèdre" by Racine, "Hamlet" by Shakespeare, "La Dame aux camélias" by Dumas fils, "Fedora" by Sardou, and "L'Aiglon" by Rostand, to name but a few. some. Although she is best known for her work in theatre, she has also made several film appearances. She starred in several silent films such as "Le duel d'Hamlet", directed by Clément Maurice (1900). Beyond being a good performer, Sarah Bernhardt was also a talented artist in other fields, sculpture and painting. Some of her best-known paintings include "La Dame aux Camélias", a portrait of herself as Marguerite Gautier, and "La Princesse Lointaine", a portrait of her character in Edmond Rostand's play. Sarah Bernhardt's paintings were featured in several exhibitions during her lifetime, including in Paris, London and New York.

A well-known public figure of her time, her private life was very eventful and sometimes controversial. Sarah Bernhardt has had many romantic relationships throughout her life, including with both men and women. She had a son, Maurice, whose father is not known with certainty. She also adopted several children. Sarah Bernhardt was also known for her involvement in politics, supporting causes such as women's rights and Belgian independence. She was even named a goodwill ambassador for the French Red Cross during the First World War.

His end of life was marked by physical suffering and health problems. In 1915, Sarah Bernhardt had her right leg amputated following an infection contracted during a theater tour in the United States. She then used a prosthesis to get around, but it made her job on stage more difficult, even aggravating her health concerns. During the last years of her life, the actress suffered from several illnesses. On March 26, 1923, Sarah Bernhardt died of uremia, a complication of her kidney problems. Ultimately, Sarah Bernhardt's private life was as complex and fascinating as her stage career.