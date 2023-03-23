SNCF strike: disruptions on February 24 and this weekend?

SNCF STRIKE. The renewable mobilization of the SNCF against the pension reform is not going to stop anytime soon. Disruptions are already announced on the TGV and RER this Friday, March 24 and the weekend. What we know about traffic forecasts.

[Updated March 23, 2023 at 11:52 a.m.] While users of the TGV, TER, RER and Transiliens must face a black day this Thursday, March 23, 9th day of interprofessional strike against pension reform, disruptions are already announced for tomorrow, Friday, March 24, and this weekend.

Indeed, the management of the SNCF announces that "traffic will remain disrupted on Friday March 24" and that the forecasts will be known this afternoon, relayed here on this page. Discover below what we know about the forecast for the weekend, as well as the disruptions of this black day of Thursday, March 23:

The management of the SNCF is already announcing disruptions on the main lines (TGV, Intercités) this Friday, March 24, 2023. Strikers having the obligation to declare themselves 48 hours in advance, users whose long-distance train is canceled this Friday or this Saturday have already received the information by SMS or Mail in order to exchange their ticket free of charge or to cancel their ticket with full refund.

As for Paris suburban trains, the Transilien site announces that "traffic should remain disrupted until the end of the week". And on the RER A, the RATP is already announcing the forecast for Friday with an average of 3 out of 4 trains in circulation.

According to several union sources relayed by Le Point, the rate of declaration of intent to strike reached 35% at the SNCF this Thursday, March 23. With the use of article 49.3 by the government to have the pension reform adopted, the inter-union composed of GT-Cheminots, Unsa-Ferroviaire, SUD-Rail and CFDT-Cheminots encourages SNCF agents to "act massively on March 23". "Social protest must grow and expand", announced in a press release the CGT, considering this act of the government as "yet another arm of honor to the social movement".

Travelers on canceled TGV and Intercités trains receive the information via e-mail or SMS. On the other hand, users of TER without a connection do not receive SMS. You should verify the information by entering your train number on the SNCF website.

SNCF users can quickly check the traffic situation and find out if a particular train has been canceled or is leaving late. For information on TGVs, the telephone number provided is 0 805 90 36 35. To follow the traffic of all major or medium lines (TGV, Intercités, TER), go to this SNCF page . For information on the Transilien or RER in the Paris suburbs, call 0 805 90 36 35 or consult the dedicated platform.