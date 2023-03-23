RATP strike: list of metro stations closed, lines disrupted

RATP STRIKE MARCH 23. On the occasion of a new day of mobilization against the pension reform this Thursday, the RATP announces major disruptions on the metro and RER lines in Île-de-France. Many metro stations have closed.

[Updated March 23, 2023 at 10:40 a.m.] The strike of this Thursday, March 23 at the RATP is essentially paralyzing the RER and metro network in Paris with one out of two or three metros which sometimes only run during peak hours and line 3bis fully closed. Only two lines run normally, the 1 and 14 automated. The RERs provide traffic for one out of two trains even if the interconnections are maintained at Nanterre-Préfecture for RER A, and at Gare du Nord for RER B.

In addition, many metro stations have closed (see list below). Fortunately, the surface network is spared with 8 out of 10 buses in circulation in Paris and all the trams which run normally. Find in detail all the disruptions announced for this day of Thursday, March 23, 2023.

For this Thursday, March 23, 2023, the Paris transport authority "plans for very disrupted traffic on the RER and Metro networks" and "almost normal traffic on the Bus and Tramway networks". "The RATP invites all travelers who have the possibility to favor teleworking or to postpone their trips", she added. Discover the line-by-line forecasts:

The movement is also renewed by the SNCF inter-union this Thursday, March 23, with heavily disrupted traffic on the rails of France. Check out the forecast below:

In addition to denouncing an "unfair, brutal and ineffective bill", as indicated in the press release of the renewable strike published by the RATP inter-union, the striking agents intend to protect their special pension scheme, which is threatened through government reform. "The interest of having a special regime is first of all to take into account the arduousness of the work. The agents are confronted with night shifts, working underground and handling toxic products", explained Bertrand Hammache, secretary general of the CGT RATP, at France 3.

Several tools are available on the Web to find out about upcoming traffic disruptions at RATP. To know the traffic status of the metro, RER, bus, tram in real time, with the stations possibly closed today, consult the RATP traffic info. For the RER, you can also follow the Twitter accounts @RERA, @RERB, @RERC, @RERD or @RERE. To follow train traffic in real time, visit the Transilien website.