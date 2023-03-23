Francofolies 2023: new names in the program, dates and ticket office

FRANCOFOLIES. The 38th edition of the Francofolies de La Rochelle festival, which will take place from July 12 to 16, 2023, unveils new names in its programming.

[Updated March 23, 2023 at 11:08 a.m.] The Francofolies de La Rochelle 2023 are unveiled: after announcing two first rounds of names, the festival organizers are completing this program with new artists. Are therefore expected, among others, this summer: Voyou, Sly Johnson, B.B. Jacques, San Salvador, Sheila, Matt Holubowski, Cali, Martin Luminet, Pierre Guénard, Contrebande or Di Bosco.

These new names are therefore added to the already announced programming of the Francofolies de La Rochelle, with in particular Deluxe, Kungs, Flavien Berger, -M-, Shaka Ponk, Lomepal, DJ Snake, Renaud, Yuksek, Pomme or Matmatah. Les Francofolies de La Rochelle will be held from July 12 to 16, 2023. Ticketing for the event is accessible on the event website, here.

After a memorable edition in 2022, the organizers of the Francofolies de La Rochelle festival quickly announced the dates for next year's festivities: on your calendars, the public has an appointment from July 12 to 16, 2023!

Tickets went on sale on the event website, here. Ticket prices vary depending on the day, the program and the venue where the concert takes place.

Like every year, the festival is held in the city center of La Rochelle, around the old port and in various concert halls in the city. To get to the Francofolies de La Rochelle site, there are several means of transport: