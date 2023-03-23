France - Netherlands: time, TV channel, line-up... Match info

The France team is making a comeback 4 months after the World Cup final lost to Argentina. The Blues receive the Netherlands this Friday, March 24 for the first qualifying match for Euro 2024.

The France team is back after the 2022 World Cup final lost on penalties against Argentina (3-3, 2 tab to 4). The Blues will have to resume their march forward, forgetting this cruel result to start the qualifying phase for Euro 2024 well. Didier Deschamps has lost executives, who have retired internationally, such as Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Karim again Raphael Varane. He took the opportunity to give the captain's armband to Kylian Mbappé who takes on even more stature than he already had within the selection.

The Netherlands also suffered the wrath of the Albiceleste during the last World Cup with a loss on penalties in the quarter-finals (2-2, 3 tab to 4). The Oranjes have recovered Ronald Koeman as coach after the departure of Louis Van Gaal. The Dutchman claims to want to win a major title during his tenure and Euro 2024 therefore appears to be a clear objective.

The France - Netherlands match will start at 8:45 p.m. this Friday, March 24. It will take place at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis.

It is TF1 which will broadcast this France - Netherlands this Friday, March 24. The Italian Maurizio Mariani will referee this clash of Group B qualifying for Euro 2024.

Two streaming broadcasts will be available for this France - Netherlands. Indeed, the TF1 platform, MyTF1 and that of Canal, MyCanal, will also broadcast the match between the Blues and the Oranjes.

The biggest uncertainty of the starting composition of Didier Deschamps concerns the tip of the attack even if according to several media Randal Kolo Muani is holding the right end to start the meeting in favor of Olivier Giroud. For the rest, Mike Maignan is the new number one goal and should start. Here is the probable starting XI of the Blues: Maignan - Koundé, Konaté, Upamecano, Hernandez - Tchouaméni, Rabiot - Coman, Griezmann, Mbappé - Kolo Muani.

Opposite, Ronald Koeman is already facing some major problems since five of his players did not participate in training this Thursday due to a virus and will be missing this Friday. Cody Gakpo, Matthijs de Ligt, Sven Botman, Joey Veerman and Bart Verbruggen are those concerned. Here are the Dutch's likely XI: Cillessen-Dumfries, Blind, Van Dijk, Ake-Wijnaldum, De Roon, Berghuis-Depay, Weghorst, Bergwjin.

According to the bookmakers, the France team is the favorite of this meeting against the Netherlands. Indeed on Parionssport, the Blues are at 1.80, the draw is at 3.70 and the Dutch victory at 4.45. On Winamax, the men of Didier Deschamps are at 1.80, the draw is at 3.65 and the victory of the Oranjes is at 4.50.