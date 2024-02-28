The Minister of Agriculture Marc Fesneau announced the increase in the envelope allocated to the emergency fund for the organic sector, going from 50 to 90 million euros. This Thursday, the waltz of political figures continues with the visits of Edouard Philippe, Eric Zemmour and Marion Maréchal Le Pen, Porte de Versailles.
Agricultural Show: the emergency fund increased for the organic sector, Philippe and Zemmour expected this Thursday
The Minister of Agriculture Marc Fesneau announced the increase in the envelope allocated to the emergency fund for the organic sector, going from 50 to 90 million euros.