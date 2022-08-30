How to get to Sumeru in Genshin Impact? Our guide

Genshin Impact update 3.0 has arrived and with it a whole new region to explore: Sumeru. We explain how to get there in this explanatory mini-guide.

Genshin Impact has entered its third chapter with the arrival of update 3.0. The game invites us to discover a whole host of new features, including the sylvan region of Sumeru, an immense and mysterious land, totally devoted to the Dendro element of "nature". However, as a newcomer to this titanic content update, we can legitimately ask ourselves the question: how to reach the Sumeru region? Well the answer is both simple and complex, by going there by yourself, or by following a series of quests. It is of course on this second answer that this guide focuses.

The very first step before embarking on the unknown lands of Sumeru is above all to have reached Adventure level 35 at least. Then, you will first need to have completed the Archons quest from Chapter 2, until the end of Act 4: "Requiem of the Resonating Depths." This quest is from game update 2.6 and is about the Chasm, the area where you can explore the depths of Tevyat. Once these two conditions are met, the Archons quest of Chapter 3 will be offered to you, and you can start it with the first step: "A Forest in Mutation".

Go West of the Chasm and talk to the Fairy. Follow it and you will arrive not far from the Sumeru region. You will then have to accomplish your next objective: to go to Sumeru City, the capital of the region. You will then come across a very strange NPC and try to ask her for directions, without success. Follow it and go near the waterfall. A cave is behind the waterfall. Once inside, you will pass out. There follows a very linear dream period from which you will emerge into a house. This house is located in Gandharva, you will meet Collei and Tighnari there.

From now on, you will have to find Collei. Exit the house and continue on the path to the left. There you will find the two companions deep in discussion. You will then have to examine the streetlights on the road. At the end of this road, you will find the first statue of the Seven of Sumeru, introducing you to its Archon. You will have to do a little bit of climbing to get there on top of a rock formation. Resonate with it, and you'll unlock the first part of the region, as well as the Dendro item. Then return to the shelter and wait to complete the quest the next day.