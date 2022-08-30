Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1262 of August 30, 2022

TOMORROW BELONGS TO US IN ADVANCE. In episode 1262 of Tomorrow belongs to us from Tuesday, August 30, 2022, Sacha is ready to do anything to get by, even to change his face. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In DNA episode 1262 from August 30, Sacha is still on the run and, to get out of it, he did not hesitate to attack Christelle and steal her jewelry. Girard will stop at nothing to make some money before leaving Sète. In order to go unnoticed, he shaves his head and puts on blue contacts, he is unrecognizable! For her part, her son is in bad shape, despite Juliette's help. Raphaëlle will plead extenuating circumstances for Gaspard, but he will probably be in prison. Tristan tries to hold everyone up, without much success. Fortunately, Bart extends his hand to her.

Still in Sète, Manon loves Nordine and keeps telling him, but the young policeman is jealous of Valentin who revolves around his beauty. In this episode of DNA, the beach attendant is arrested by Nordine for minimal scooter violations and the policeman does not hesitate to give him a hefty fine. Later, Manon gets hurt and Valentin massages her before taking her to the hospital, Nordine is stung again, but Manon reassures him: it's him she loves. Nordine realizes that he was unfair and goes to apologize to Valentin.

Finally, in episode 1262 of Tomorrow belongs to us, broadcast on Tuesday August 30 on TF1, Elsa and Timothée prepare for their romantic comeback. The young woman is wearing a beautiful bracelet given to her by her father and she explains to Timothy that this is how her father shows her affection. Surprise ! Timothée also has a surprise for Elsa: a spa treatment. The young woman is touched, but as she puts on her bathing suit to receive her massage, a stranger hidden in the thickets discreetly takes pictures of her and seems particularly interested in her bracelet.