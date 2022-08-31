Miss France: Sylvie Tellier leaves the competition, who replaces her?

MISS FRANCE 2023. Sylvie Tellier has confirmed her departure from the Miss France organization. A former contest winner will replace her.

[Updated August 31, 2022 at 9:25 a.m.] After 15 years at the head of the Miss France company, Sylvie Tellier will leave her place. This is what she announced on her Instagram account, confirming information from the Parisian. "It's the big leap, I decided to leave the Miss France organization, with great emotion [...] I'm leaving my baby," she said, with tears in her eyes. She will be replaced by Cindy Fabre, winner of the 2005 beauty pageant. The official announcement should be made “in the hours to come”. Present as leader of the Miss France society and candidates for the election since 2007, Sylvie Tellier had cohabited with Geneviève de Fontenay until 2010.

But what impact will this departure have on the course of the next Miss France election? According to information from the daily, Cindy Fabre will take over from September, Sylvie Tellier, however, keeping an honorary title. She will also be present at the ceremony next December, which she will present for the last time. Alexandra Laroche-Joubert will therefore be the only one at the head of the Miss France company. For her part, Sylvie Tellier announced on Instagram that she had "head full of projects", without saying more.

The Miss France election will take place next December, at MACH 36 in Châteauroux. It is not yet possible to reserve tickets, since the exact date is not yet known. Guadeloupe will host the preparation trip this year, before the national election evening broadcast on TF1 at the end of the year. Miss France 2023 is currently in preparation with the elections of candidates for the beauty pageant.

Elected on December 11, 2022 at the Zénith de Caen, Diane Leyre became Miss France 2022 after being chosen to represent the Île de France region. In doing so, she takes over from Amandine Petit, who crowned her herself in front of her audience. Holder of a Bachelor's degree in business administration, Diane Leyre works in a property development company in Paris and owns her own fashion brand.

If Miss Île-de-France was unanimous among the members of the jury, she was not the public's favorite. As Gala explains, it was actually Miss Martinique, Floriane Bascou, who won the most votes. Miss Ile-de-France was only third in the hearts of viewers. However, the points awarded by the jury also count as half. From the first phase of votes, Miss Île-de-France had already won fifteen points. As for the Martiniquaise, she had not known as much popularity with the jury, which placed her in last position in the ranking of the last five Misses.

