Cindy Fabre: who is Sylvie Tellier's replacement at the head of Miss France?

CINDY FABRE. The one who was elected Miss France 2005 should take over the head of the Miss France organization, according to information from the Parisian. Portrait of Cindy Fabre.

Cindy Fabre is the new face of the Miss France organization. The one who won the beauty contest in 2005 must replace Sylvie Tellier at the head of the election, according to information from the Parisian. The latter has already announced her departure on Instagram. For the time being, Cindy Fabre herself has not made any comment on this subject. But according to the national daily, the former Miss should take over from the month of September, notably by participating in the next regional elections of the contest.

Cindy Fabre, 36, was elected Miss France in 2005. Since then, she has embarked on events. She worked in particular in a company organizing events. She is also at the head of a Cannes restaurant with her companion. On the private side, she is the mother of a teenager, and says she is passionate about car rallies and baking on her Instagram account. However, she had not completely disappeared from the radar, since she was part of the exceptional jury of Miss France 2021, and that she had participated in the integration trip of Diane Leyre, beauty queen 2022, last May.